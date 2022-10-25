Nanan stars for DCC, Angel hits 60 for TSC

GCA/GTT T10 KO Open Cricket Festival

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Raj Nandu’s fine all round performance and a blistering 60 from Shamal Angel highlighted the latest action in the GCA/GTT T10 Open Cricket tournament for all teams in the City.

In latest action, DCC made 123-3 before restricting GCC to 57-5 when their 10 overs expired, to win by 66 runs.

Left-handed Opener Nanan hit six fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 52 from 26 balls, while National Super50 batter Tevin Imlach finished unbeaten on 47 from 17 balls as the pair shared in an unfinished 67-run partnership.

Joshua Persaud (3) was removed by Laurel Parks at 5-1 in first over before Nanan and Peter Perez (10) added 51, carried the score to 56-2 in fifth over before he fell to Thaddeus Lovell.

Discarded National Batter Chris Barnwell (15) had his stumps knocked out by Lovell to leave DCC on 66-3 in 6.1 overs before Nanan and Imlach carried their team to the highest total of the tournament so far.

Lovell took 2-22 for GCC who were never in the chase despite 33 with a four and two sixes but only Parks of the other batters with 17, reached double figures as left-arm spinner Nanan crowned a fine all round performance with 2-7 from two overs.

Transport beat GDF by 10 wickets when they replied with 106 without loss to GDF’s 103-8.

Hakeem David, who hit three sixes in 21 from eight balls and Zameer Nazzeer, who made 23 from 13 balls with two fours and two sixes give the Army a good start.

But only Randy Lindore, who hit three sixes in a 12-ball 23, reached double figures as Stephon Sankar and Myhiem Khan captured three wickets each for Transport who got to victory with one ball to spare.

Shamal Angel, with 60 from 27 balls decorated with four fours and five sixes and Shiloh Adams, who hit three sixes and three fours in his 43, saw Transport to a 10-wicket win.

The Competition continues on Friday with the Semi-Finals at DCC, with the Final being played at DCC under lights.