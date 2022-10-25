Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table Tennis & Badminton at Woolford Ave

A promise delivered!

Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr flanked by members of the National Sports Commission (NSC) at the National Racquet Centre, announced the Government of Guyana’s intention to build a home for Table Tennis and Badminton at the Woodford Avenue facility.

The facility, which already houses lawn tennis and the country’s lone public squash courts, is expected to be completed within six months and will cost an estimated $49M.

Minister Ramson and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, and some members of the NSC, met with executives and elite players from Table Tennis and Badminton when the announcement was named, much to the delight of the athletes, including the likes of Chelsea Edghill and the Ramdhani siblings, Priyanna and Narayan.

The facility which will be erected at the eastern end of the national racquet centre compound is scheduled to begin construction in a few days, in keeping with the Government’s plan to have multipurpose indoor facilities in every region of Guyana.

The construction of the facility became fruition based on ongoing consultation with the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) and is the evolution of a structured approach to the development of sports following the implementation of the Government’s Nursery academy programme.

It was also announced that full-time coaches will be available at the completed Tennis/Badminton facility.

Godfrey Munroe, the GTTA president, thanked Minister Ramson for not only this outcome but their continued partnership in facilitating several programmes within the last year and most recently Guyana’s hosting of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet championship.

Similarly, the current national coach of the GBA, Emelia Ramdhani, expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana for this most welcomed news.

Meanwhile, Minister Ramson also announced that he has received a sponsor for table tennis to the tune of $5M to assist in supplementing the establishment of more domestic tournaments.