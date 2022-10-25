Fire destroys house, vehicle in Linden

Kaieteur News – A family of five in Amelia’s Ward, Linden is counting their losses after the interior of their house was completely gutted by fire Monday morning.

One family member told Kaieteur News that at the time of the blaze, two persons were in the house. Neighbours, however, noticed the blaze before them and raised an alarm. The owners of the home Terrence and Nadica Mitchell are currently overseas with their two other children while their son Tyrese resides there when he is in Linden. Tyrese was home with a friend, when the blaze started in one of the bedrooms. The family member said the fire started in the ceiling and at the time, a fan and an air-condition unit were on. However, there were no previous electrical issues at the house.

Neighbours formed a bucket brigade and swift response from the fire service prevented other nearby homes from being destroyed. Nothing, however, was saved from inside and even the vehicle that was parked on the garage was destroyed. Investigations are ongoing.