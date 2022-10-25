Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

Oct 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association wishes to inform its members and the public that during the first semi-final of its ongoing Senior Men’s League between Grove Hi Tech and Soesdyke Falcons at the GFF National Training Centre, Grove Hi Tech player, Domini Garnett received an injury during a challenge for the ball involving an opposing player in the 85th minute of that match, a release from the EBFA informed.

Domini Garnett

Medical treatment was rendered to Mr. Garnett immediately after the Medical Team was summoned onto the pitch by the standing Referee.

An assessment was made of the injury, and it was advised that the player be taken to the Hospital for further assessment. He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he underwent further checks and examinations including an ultrasound.

After spending a few hours at the Diamond Hospital and feeling a bit more relieved, Mr.

Garnett was discharged. However, it was reported that Mr. Garnett continued to experience severe abdominal pains a few hours after being discharged and a decision was then taken to take him back to the Hospital.

Further medical examinations revealed that Mr. Garnett was suffering from an internal injury that warranted immediate surgery which was subsequently undertaken, successfully. Mr. Garnett is now recovering comfortably.”

“The Executive of the E.B.F.A wishes to assure the family, relatives, and friends of Mr.

Garnett that we are and will be with them throughout the coming days and weeks as we all pray for a full recovery of Domini.

The E.B.F.A has also briefed the Guyana Football Federation on the incident and is receiving the Federation’s full support,” the release concluded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Port Mourant Training Centre hammer Eagles to win title

Oct 25, 2022

…Road to Recovery Volleyball tournament… By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting return of Volleyball when the Eagles Volleyball Club hosted the Road to Recovery tournament on...
Read More
Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table Tennis & Badminton at Woolford Ave

Minister Ramson formally announces home for Table...

Oct 25, 2022

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

EBFA updates on Garnett injury

Oct 25, 2022

Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249 in 20 overs as competition switches from 40over to T20 format

Team hammers 104-1 in 6 overs, another scores 249...

Oct 25, 2022

Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17 League

Slingerz FC topple Eagles 3-1 in NAMILCO/WDFA U17...

Oct 25, 2022

17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project...

Oct 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]