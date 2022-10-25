EBFA updates on Garnett injury

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association wishes to inform its members and the public that during the first semi-final of its ongoing Senior Men’s League between Grove Hi Tech and Soesdyke Falcons at the GFF National Training Centre, Grove Hi Tech player, Domini Garnett received an injury during a challenge for the ball involving an opposing player in the 85th minute of that match, a release from the EBFA informed.

Medical treatment was rendered to Mr. Garnett immediately after the Medical Team was summoned onto the pitch by the standing Referee.

An assessment was made of the injury, and it was advised that the player be taken to the Hospital for further assessment. He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he underwent further checks and examinations including an ultrasound.

After spending a few hours at the Diamond Hospital and feeling a bit more relieved, Mr.

Garnett was discharged. However, it was reported that Mr. Garnett continued to experience severe abdominal pains a few hours after being discharged and a decision was then taken to take him back to the Hospital.

Further medical examinations revealed that Mr. Garnett was suffering from an internal injury that warranted immediate surgery which was subsequently undertaken, successfully. Mr. Garnett is now recovering comfortably.”

“The Executive of the E.B.F.A wishes to assure the family, relatives, and friends of Mr.

Garnett that we are and will be with them throughout the coming days and weeks as we all pray for a full recovery of Domini.

The E.B.F.A has also briefed the Guyana Football Federation on the incident and is receiving the Federation’s full support,” the release concluded.