Diwali motorcade attracts thousands 

Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2022 Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Diwali Motorcade returned Sunday night with thousands of people accompanying the beautifully-lit floats from Georgetown to LBI, East Coast Demerara.
His Excellency President Irfaan Ali and thousands of spectators were at the LBI ground to witness the motorcade as it reached its final destination and also participate in a cultural programme organized by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDS). According to a Department of Public Information release, over 30 floats participated in the 2022 motorcade. The cultural programme featured local and international artistes who entertained the large crowd with song and dance.
President Ali noted that the motorcade is part of Guyana’s culture and has a rich history. He lauded former Minister, Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud for founding the GHDS and his daughter, Dr. Vindhya Persaud and others for following in his footsteps. The Head-of-State was joined by First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali, their son Master Zayd and several Government officials, including the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo and the Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud.
