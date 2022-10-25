Latest update October 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Body of Linden school girl recovered Kara Kara Creek

Oct 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The search for 14-year-old- Kenneitha Greaves came to an end on Monday morning after her body was recovered from the Kara Kara Creek in Linden, Region Ten.

Dead, Kenneitha Greaves

Greaves of Old Kara Kara had drowned on Saturday while bathing in the creek with her friends. One of them, an 11-year old boy had tried to save her but he could not. Neighbours, relatives and even some members of the Linden Fire Service had been combing the creek to find her since Saturday. Their search came to an end around 09:00hrs on Monday after her corpse floated up. It was a sad moment as her relatives broke down in tears as they watched her lifeless body being removed from the creek.

A photo of Greaves wrapped body after it was retrieved from the creek

Kaieteur News reported on Sunday that the relatives recalled that Greaves left home early Saturday to visit friends close by. She subsequently left with them to have a bath in the Kara Kara Creek located not too far away. A few hours later, her family received a call around 10:00hrs that would leave them devastated. Greaves had gone under while bathing in the creek and failed to resurface.

The 11-year-old boy recounted the tragedy and told family members that he had attempted to save her life but ended-up having to let her go because he would have drowned too. Greaves was well known in her community and had dreams of representing her country as a national athlete. In fact, on Friday Greaves represented her school by competing in the inter-secondary schools sports competition held at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden. She ran the 3000-meter race and reportedly placed fourth. Sadly, her dreams to someday become a national athlete will never be a reality because her life was snuffed out the very next day while bathing in the Kara Kara Creek.

