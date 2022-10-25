Article 13 calls for new look GECOM

– chairman, commissioners must be non-partisan

Kaieteur News – Civil society organization- Article 13 has called for a radical restructuring of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) saying any genuine electoral reforms must take into account that body.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Article 13 commended the move by government to kick-start a commission of inquiry into the March 2020 elections as well as the move to hold consultations on electoral reform.

“However, the task of reshaping our electoral laws is not to be taken lightly and should not be left solely at the hands of the very political parties whose intransigence in implementing recommended reforms has resulted in a GECOM that amplifies rather than ameliorates the inherent polarization of our political system,” Article 13 said in its statement. It added that the absolute starting-point for genuine election and constitutional reform in Guyana must be the fundamental restructuring and reform of GECOM to an independent body that will serve the constitution of Guyana as it was intended to, representing all Guyanese, while standing above the partisan, political fray and independent of political influence.

“The current formula in which politicians from the two major parties fill the seats of the commission excluding representation of minority parties, must be discarded in favour of a commission which includes a majority of non-partisan, civil society members, accountable to the courts rather than political interests,” Article 13 said. It noted that in carrying out its duties, GECOM must be respected and must have a reputation for fairness under pressure. “At a time of political instability on a national scale when GECOM should have been a force for prudence and reason, pressure from the political parties only added to the disorder. Guyanese have a right to a commission that is held to the highest standards of independence, competence and integrity. As such, we must ensure that once members are appointed, political parties have no power over their continuing membership so that commissioners can carry out their work without fear or favour,” the organisation said.

Article 13 said to ensure a representative, independent GECOM, it must be restructured to comprise a majority of non-partisan commissioners and led by a non-partisan chairman. It also said that the commissioners must be appointed for a fixed period with no option for renewal. Commissioners must be elected by a fully transparent selection process, the group emphasized.

According to Article 13, to be fully effective, complementary election and constitutional reforms must accompany these changes. “While we welcome the initiative to reform the Representation of the People’s Act (ROPA) and electoral laws, it is evident that increasing pecuniary and punitive measures is simply not sufficient to redress the systemic weaknesses of a partisan GECOM. The basis upon which the structure of the commission is created must be addressed. Article 13 welcomes the Government’s consultation with civil society and look forward to an active role in the development and evolution of the other election laws and the ROPA, however, we will maintain our call to action for the reform of GECOM as requisite for free, democratic and fair elections.”