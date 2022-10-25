17-year-old Jadon Campbell benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur News – Young Jadon Campbell is the latest junior cricketer in Guyana to benefit from this joint initiative by Kishan Das of USA and Anil Beharry, Special Technocrat with responsibility for Governance, Marketing and Finance, Guyana Cricket Board.

Jadon is a product of the Demerara Cricket Club and represented Guyana at the under15 and under17 levels. The compact right-hander who looks more like former West Indies opener Stuart Williams when batting, attended St Rose’s High School. He was the recipient of one cricket bat. “I want to be the best of myself and keep improving on my game,” stated Jadon, who also keeps wicket, at a simple ceremony, held recently at GCC ground, Bourda. In response, Beharry said that the initiative is more than happy to assist young and talented cricketers with the hope that the fortune of West Indies can turn around quickly.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $270,000 in cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty five bats, fifteen pairs of batting gloves, nineteen thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, two arm guards, six cricket bags and three helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, forty one young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bag, two trophies, two arm guards, sixteen bats, one box, three helmets, twelve pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one bat rubber and twelve pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails, The Essequibo Cricket Board and the Town of Lethem.

Cricket related items, used or new, is distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same.

Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit. We take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Kelvin Brijlall, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Dennis Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana, Gajanand Singh, Peter Ramkissoon, Rabindranath Saywack, Roshan Gaffoor, Ameer Rahaman, Chin Singh, Denesh Chandrapaul, Dr Cecil Beharry, Davo Naraine of UK and Latch Mohabir and family. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.