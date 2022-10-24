Workers cart off $10M from businessman’s house

– $7M in cash recovered, five persons arrested

Kaieteur News – One day after a businessman gave his two workers a contract to weed his yard they allegedly broke into his home and carted off $10M in cash and another $3.4M worth of gold jewellery.

They had broken into the man’s home at Coglan Dam, West bank Demerara (WBD) between 08:00 and 09:00hrs on Thursday last. It appears as if the workers waited until the businessman’s wife left the house to make their move. The woman told investigators that she had secured the house and left around 08:00hrs to take her son to the Doctor’s office at Vreed-en-Hoop. She returned around 09:00hrs and found the top half of her back door wrenched off. Police reported that the woman made further checks and discovered that her bedroom was ransacked and the cash and jewels missing from her bag in her wardrobe.

The matter was reported to police and the detectives, with the help of technology and vital information were able to track down two main suspects- the businessman’s workers. They were identified as a Barber and Farmer of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Detectives interrogated them and they allegedly admitted to the crime. The men took police to their homes at Coldingen where the jewellery and $7M of the stolen cash were recovered. According to police, the Barber had buried the jewellery and some $2.6M cash in his yard. Another $1.2M was given to his mother. She was contacted and had no choice but to hand over the cash to police and turn herself in for questioning.

The Farmer told police that he buried part of his ‘cut’ in his farm but when detectives dug up the marked areas, they found nothing. Nevertheless, police were able to recover some $3.1M dollars from him. Both men were arrested by police as well. Kaieteur News learnt that the suspects and the Businessman became acquainted with each other some two months ago. They would frequent his home to do odd jobs around the house. He had given them a contract to weed his yard one day before the break and enter. They had visited to survey his yard in order to get an idea of the scope of the work needed to be done.