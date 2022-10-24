Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Van Lange’s 72, Oswald Benn’s 5-15 highlight 1stRd action

Oct 24, 2022 Sports

GCA/GTT T10 KO Open Cricket Festival 2

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The GCA/GTT T10 knock-out Open cricket festival continued with DCC’s Jonathan Van Lange, who represented Guyana in both U-19 cricket and Table Tennis, smashing an unbeaten 72 and shared in a century second wicket partnership with Brandon Jaikaran who made 33, while Oswald Benn, who got the first five-wicket haul; bagging 5-15 for Third Class highlighted the opening round.

Jonathan van Lange

Host Everest beat GNIC by eight wickets in a match reduced to five overs. GNIC made 42-2 with David Dick 24 not out with three sixes and four before Everest replied with 47-2 with four balls to spare as former West Indies batsman Assad Fudadin hit two fours and a six in an unbeaten 27.

In a match reduced to six overs, Sophia beat Malteenoes by five wickets. MSC made 36-6 with Shaquille Mosley scoring 16. Keith Frazer took 2-1 for Sophia who replied with 37-5 off the last ball.

DCC beat Police by 42 runs after Jonathan Van Lange hit four fours and six sixes in a blistering undefeated 72 from 33 balls, while Brandon Jaikaran hit two sixes and a four in 33 as DCC made 123-1 in 10 overs.

Third Class’s Oswald Benn took the first 5-for in the tournament at GDF ground.

Police, with four Inter-County players, were restricted to 81-8 in 10 overs with Kelvin Leitch making 18. Dexter George, Nkosi Beaton and Kareem Whitney had two wickets each for DCC.

A full strength DCC beat Transport by eight wickets as nobody reached double figures for TSC who could only reach 35-8 in 10 overs. Ezekiel Wilson, Steven Sankar and Carlton Jacques had two wickets each.

Joshua Persaud (14) and Sachin Singh (10) carried DCC, with inter-county players Chris Barnwell, Tevin Imlach and Sankar, reached 36-2 in 2.4 overs.

At GDF, Third Class reached 59-8 in 10 overs in reply to Transport’s 87-7 in 10 overs to lose by 28 runs.

Orlando Ghisiaman making 26 and Lenny Pancham 11, getting into double figures for Third Class.

Danrad Arthur, Myhiem Khan and Shaquan Walter picked up two wickets each for Transport who were led by Shamal Angel who hit four sixes in 36.

