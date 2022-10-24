School sports does attract nuff hawks

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De police gat to start going by de school sports. And nat only fuh deter dem urchins wah want tek way dem lil children cell phones.

Dem boys pass by one of dem secondary school sports. And dem boys notice a lot of young men, driving cars and motorbikes, hanging outside de school sports. But dem was not only hanging out, dem was throwing nice words to dem young school girls when dem passing. Dem boys had to hooller pun one of dem and like he did want square up to fight.

But he know dat he was not supposed to be out there. He out there with leering eyes fuh dem young school girls and dat is why Dem boys continue to insist dat no matter what is de age of yuh child, accompany yuh children to de school sports.

Deh gat some big boys who leff school lang now, who does be like chicken hawk waiting to prey on de ilil school girls. And dat is so shocking and shameful.

De police need to go by dem school sports and be on de lookout fuh all de predators wah does deh liming by de gate and trying fuh form small talk with dem lil girls. De police should ask dem what dem doing dere and wahy dem outside de school sports rather than inside.

We gat to protect we lil children from dese predators in society. Otherwise is sheer stress and problems gan come we way!

Schools sports does attract nuff hawks. And de most dangerous are de ones on land.

Talk half. Leff half.