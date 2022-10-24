Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Pensioner found dead on his bed  

Oct 24, 2022

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of a pensioner was on Saturday morning found in his Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice home.

Dead is Henry Lewis, 75. Reports are that neighbours after not seeing Lewis around as usual and smelling a foul scent emanating from his house, had decided to summon the police on Saturday.

When police arrived and checked the house, Lewis’ body was found on his bed in an advanced state of decomposition. The body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

