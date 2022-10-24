Paton George edges Miguel Oviedo in C&V Caribbean Shipping LTD Golf Invitational

Kaieteur News – Golfers teed off on Saturday in the penultimate contest, C&V Caribbean Shipping LTD Golf Invitational, ahead of this weekend’s GTT Guyana Open Championship scheduled for Saturday and Sunday October 29th and 30th.

Scoring conditions were difficult as the Lusignan Golf Club LGC ground staff prepared the track for this weekend’s major. On this challenging layout golfers needed to keep their tee shots in the nicely mowed low cut fairway grass. As the majors approach the grass off the fairway is grown higher which makes missing the fairway very punitive, causing second shots to be very challenging as players have to hit from thicker grass. Saturday’s conditions meant scoring low was going to be challenging. Only one golfer, Paton George, was able to produce a below par net score of 69. He was followed one shot back by one of the hottest and most improved golfers of 2022, Miguel Oviedo with a net par score of 70.

Full Winners:

1st. Paton George (15hc) – gross 84, net 69

2nd Miguel Oviedo (21hc) – gross 91, net 70

3rd Ayube Subhan (13hc) – gross 84, net 71

Low Gross, Closest to the Flag and Longest Drive were all won by current Guyana Open Champion Avinda Kishore with a gross score of 75. Avinda is the heavy favorite to repeat as the Guyana Open men’s Champion, but you could never count out his brother who is the leading Guyana Open champ in terms of wins and arguably the best golfer in the history of Guyana, Avinash Persaud.

At the close of play C&V Caribbean Shipping LTD company rep Natasha Gomes extended greetings from the company and thanked all participants and attendees. She reminded that this was the second year of the company hosting the penultimate contest before the major and promised to continue this tradition.

Attention and focus now turns to this weekend’s GTT Guyana Open Championship. Players from several countries including Suriname, Trinidad, Barbados, Canada, England, Colombia and the United States among other nations will join the local golfers for a contest that is increasingly becoming a Marquee event.

On the women’s side, Shanella London, with a win, would be putting her name in the hat for being one of the best-ever female golfers from Guyana. She will be defending her 2021 title but will have to get past her main rival and former multi winner of the Guyana Open, Christine Sookram.

The course is being set up for back-to-back major events the next two weekends as GTT hosts the biggest tournament of the year, followed by the first weekend in November by the McCorp Golf Classic. Both of the next two events are must-play events for most golfers. GTT Guyana Open crowns the champion golfers, male and female, of the year. McCorp then hosts the following weekend’s McCorp Classic in which some of the most attractive prizes would be up for grabs.