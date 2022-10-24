Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Night two results set-up mouth-watering quarter-finals

Oct 24, 2022 Sports

New Era/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament

Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil-sponsored New Era Entertainment Futsal tournament continued on Saturday evening at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden, where Silver Bullets, YMCA, One Syde Ballers, and Warriors secured wins to advance to Friday’s quarter-finals.

One Syde Ballers grabbed a convincing 12 – 7 victory over Police FC to mark the most goals scored in one match, so far, in the knockout tournament.

Night two action in the ExxonMobil Futsal tournament in Linden at the Retrieve Hard Court.

Jamal Yaw’s five goals, the most by a player in the match, led the attack for One Syde, as the team also got a double each from Akeem Nickles, Tyrese Lewis and Erwin Hermanstein, along with Selwyn Mingo’s lone strike.

For Police FC, Andrew Rice’s hat-trick and Chris Fraser’s double went in vain, as Jermaine Crandon and Kegan usher also found the net in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, the Warriors pulled off a 9 – 2 drubbing of One Mile All-Stars, thanks largely to Demal Warner’s five goals, Lamar McLaren’s hat-trick and Monell Beckels’ goal.

Allan Reece and Emanuel Dover were the goal scorers for One Mile All-Stars.

Silver Bullets defeated Goal Getters 5-3 to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Felix Innis’ hat-trick, with a goal each from Jermaine Samuel and Huey Fraser, was enough to see the side advancing.

Richard Caesar, Errol Davis, and Zidane Ramdehall all found the net for Goal Getters in a losing cause.

Also, YMCA, with solid all-round team performance, got the better of Young Kings 3-2, compliments of Keyshawn Dey, Shawn Arthur and Kevin Plowell.

Shaka Lewis and Isiah Adams were the scorers for the Young Kings.

When the tournament’s quarter-final action takes place on Friday, YMCA will face One Syde FC in the night’s opening game from 7:00 pm. That match will be followed by DC Ballers and West Side Ballers at 8:00 pm.

At 9:00 pm, Team Unknown FC will meet Silver Bullets and the night’s final match will bring together Team R9 FC and Warriors.

The tournament’s semi-finals will take place on October 29, and the finals on November 5 at the Retrieve Hard Court.

Night two results set-up mouth-watering quarter-finals

