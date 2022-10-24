‘MULTI’ dominate Inter-Secondary; Regma wins Inter-Primary c/ship

Kaieteur News – Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, popularly known as ‘Multi’, finished with 871 points and retained their overall secondary schools’ title, avenging their 2019 loss to Mackenzie High School, when the track and field championships ended Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground.

Also, at the MSC a day earlier, Regma Primary delinked itself from sharing the 2019 crown with Amelia’s Ward Primary to take the Inter-Primary Schools’ section.

Back for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic, ‘Multi’, in amassing 867 points, took the track and field honours while second-placed MHS chalked up 811.

Wisburg Secondary’s 515 points saw them finishing a distant third, while fourth place went to Linden Foundation (496), followed by New Silvercity (439) and Harmony Secondary (411).

To successfully defend their overall crown ‘Multi’ proved too strong for their opponents by also winning cycling and teachers’ events and placing fourth in the swimming.

Mackenzie High best performances were to be runners-up in the cycling, track and field and teachers’ events and third in the swimming competition.

Linden Foundation Secondary, who copped the swimming title, placed third in the teachers’ events and fourth in cycling and track and field.

Next was New Silvercity Secondary, placing second in swimming, third in track and field, fourth in cycling and fifth in the teachers’ category.

Top performers in the Inter secondary championships were Shaqueena Giddings for girls and Beres Couchman for boys, Under 14 DeQuan Farrel of MHS for boys and Tyreslia Hughes of CWSS for girls.

Under 16 Boys’ top performer was Kaidon Persaud of LFS and Hannah Joseph of MHS for the girls.

The Under 18 champions were Omar Jacobs of MHS and for females it was Shaqueena Moore and Rholency Fredericks both from CWSS.

In the Under 20 category the top performer was Tyrese Simon of LTI and for girls Noriann King and Renace Newton both from CWSS.

Regma Primary, by winning the cycling, swimming and track and field, was named the overall champions among the primary schools, ahead of Watooka Day and Amelia’s Ward, St. Aidans, Bamia, Coomacka, One Mile, Wismar Hill and Kwakwani in that order.

Top performers were in the Under 8 category Malissa Christopher for boys and Jamila Alclyne of Ituni for girls.

Under 10 champions Malachi Man Son Hung of Regma and Rockala Francis of Coomacka for girls.

Under 12 Kingston James of Ituni for boys and Tessianna Harris of Regma among the girls.