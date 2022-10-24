Mishka Beharry leads the way as GBA National Junior tourney concludes

Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association’s (GBA) National Junior Tournament culminated at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall after three (3) days of intense competition among the eager young players.
All the players brought their A games as the winners will be chosen to represent Guyana at the upcoming Inter Guiana Games to be held November 25-27, 2022. Mishka Beharry dominated the tournament with 4 gold medals in the Under 15 Girl’s singles, Under 17 Girl’s singles, Under 19 Girls singles and the Under 19 Girls Doubles.
The final results were as follows:
UNDER 11 – GIRL’S SINGLES
2nd Rio Alexander
1st Gianna Ramnarine
UNDER 11 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Manvir Sharma & Joel Rambiriche
2nd Francis Thomas
1st John Thomas
UNDER 13 – GIRL’S DOUBLES
3rd None
2nd Maleah Hinckson/Tanuja Netram
1st Himanshi Kumar/Gabrielle Felix
UNDER 13 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3rd None
2nd Vivaan Shivnauth/Sergio Alexander
1st John Thomas/Ruel Rambiriche
UNDER 13 – GIRL’S SINGLES
3rd Tanuja Netram & Maleeah Hinckson
2nd Himanshi Kumar
1st Gianna Ramnarine
UNDER 13 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Vivaan Shivnauth & Sergio Alexander
2nd John Thomas
1st Ruel Rambiriche
UNDER 15 – GIRL’S DOUBLES
3rd T. Netram/M. Hinckson
2nd G. Bookram/H. Kumar
1st Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley
UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3rd Jaquan Nedd/Nathan Jarvis
2nd Avinash Ramnarine/Ruel Rambiriche
1st Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard
UNDER 15 – GIRL’S SINGLES
3rd Naveah Eastman & Gabrielle Felix
2nd Malia Haley
1st Mishka Beharry
UNDER 15 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Nathan Morrison & Avinash Ramnarine
2nd Aiden Bhagwandin
1st Xavio Alexander
UNDER 17 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3rd Nikolas Pollard/Gabriel Felix & Jedidiah Uwagboe/Juan Ferreira
2nd Joanathan Debidin/Aiden Bhagwandin
1st Michael Spooner/Haresh Persaud
UNDER 17 – GIRL’S SINGLES
3rd None
2nd Alyssa Dick
1st Mishka Beharry
UNDER 17 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Matthew Spooner & Jedidiah Uwagboe
2nd Xavio Alexander
1st Joanathan Debidin
UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES
3rd Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley
2nd Alima Eastman/Genevieve Bookram
1st Mishka Beharry/Alyssa Dick
UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES
3rd Jedidiah Uwagboe/Juan Ferreira & Raah Russell/Frank Waddell
2nd Joanathan Debidin/Manav Sharma
1st Xavio Alexander/Viraj Singh
UNDER 19 – GIRL’S SINGLES
3rd Naveah Eastman & Malia Haley
2nd Alima Eastman
1st Mishka Beharry
UNDER 19 – BOY’S SINGLES
3rd Jonathan Robinson & Raah Russell
2nd Joanathan Debidin
1st Viraj Singh
The GBA would like to express thanks to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Director of Sports for making this tournament possible.
On Friday afternoon the majority of the Badminton Fraternity met with the Honourable Minister Charles Ramson and the Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle (just before the start of the Junior Tournament) where the Honourable Minister highlighted the Government’s plans to build a home for Badminton at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.
The GBA is extremely and beyond grateful for this very timely and long-awaited initiative and thanks the Government of Guyana. This facility will be shared with Table Tennis.
