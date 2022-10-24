Mishka Beharry leads the way as GBA National Junior tourney concludes

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association’s (GBA) National Junior Tournament culminated at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall after three (3) days of intense competition among the eager young players.

All the players brought their A games as the winners will be chosen to represent Guyana at the upcoming Inter Guiana Games to be held November 25-27, 2022. Mishka Beharry dominated the tournament with 4 gold medals in the Under 15 Girl’s singles, Under 17 Girl’s singles, Under 19 Girls singles and the Under 19 Girls Doubles.

The final results were as follows:

UNDER 11 – GIRL’S SINGLES

2nd Rio Alexander

1st Gianna Ramnarine

UNDER 11 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Manvir Sharma & Joel Rambiriche

2nd Francis Thomas

1st John Thomas

UNDER 13 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd None

2nd Maleah Hinckson/Tanuja Netram

1st Himanshi Kumar/Gabrielle Felix

UNDER 13 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd None

2nd Vivaan Shivnauth/Sergio Alexander

1st John Thomas/Ruel Rambiriche

UNDER 13 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd Tanuja Netram & Maleeah Hinckson

2nd Himanshi Kumar

1st Gianna Ramnarine

UNDER 13 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Vivaan Shivnauth & Sergio Alexander

2nd John Thomas

1st Ruel Rambiriche

UNDER 15 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd T. Netram/M. Hinckson

2nd G. Bookram/H. Kumar

1st Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley

UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd Jaquan Nedd/Nathan Jarvis

2nd Avinash Ramnarine/Ruel Rambiriche

1st Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard

UNDER 15 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd Naveah Eastman & Gabrielle Felix

2nd Malia Haley

1st Mishka Beharry

UNDER 15 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Nathan Morrison & Avinash Ramnarine

2nd Aiden Bhagwandin

1st Xavio Alexander

UNDER 17 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd Nikolas Pollard/Gabriel Felix & Jedidiah Uwagboe/Juan Ferreira

2nd Joanathan Debidin/Aiden Bhagwandin

1st Michael Spooner/Haresh Persaud

UNDER 17 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd None

2nd Alyssa Dick

1st Mishka Beharry

UNDER 17 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Matthew Spooner & Jedidiah Uwagboe

2nd Xavio Alexander

1st Joanathan Debidin

UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley

2nd Alima Eastman/Genevieve Bookram

1st Mishka Beharry/Alyssa Dick

UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd Jedidiah Uwagboe/Juan Ferreira & Raah Russell/Frank Waddell

2nd Joanathan Debidin/Manav Sharma

1st Xavio Alexander/Viraj Singh

UNDER 19 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd Naveah Eastman & Malia Haley

2nd Alima Eastman

1st Mishka Beharry

UNDER 19 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd Jonathan Robinson & Raah Russell

2nd Joanathan Debidin

1st Viraj Singh

The GBA would like to express thanks to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Director of Sports for making this tournament possible.

On Friday afternoon the majority of the Badminton Fraternity met with the Honourable Minister Charles Ramson and the Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle (just before the start of the Junior Tournament) where the Honourable Minister highlighted the Government’s plans to build a home for Badminton at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

The GBA is extremely and beyond grateful for this very timely and long-awaited initiative and thanks the Government of Guyana. This facility will be shared with Table Tennis.