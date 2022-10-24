Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mishka Beharry leads the way as GBA National Junior tourney concludes

Oct 24, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association’s (GBA) National Junior Tournament culminated at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall after three (3) days of intense competition among the eager young players.

All the players brought their A games as the winners will be chosen to represent Guyana at the upcoming Inter Guiana Games to be held November 25-27, 2022.  Mishka Beharry dominated the tournament with 4 gold medals in the Under 15 Girl’s singles, Under 17 Girl’s singles, Under 19 Girls singles and the Under 19 Girls Doubles.

The winners with the GBA Executives.

The final results were as follows:

UNDER 11 – GIRL’S SINGLES

2nd       Rio Alexander

1st        Gianna Ramnarine

UNDER 11 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd          Manvir Sharma & Joel Rambiriche

2nd       Francis Thomas

1st        John Thomas

UNDER 13 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd          None

2nd       Maleah Hinckson/Tanuja Netram

1st        Himanshi Kumar/Gabrielle Felix

UNDER 13 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd          None

2nd       Vivaan Shivnauth/Sergio Alexander

1st        John Thomas/Ruel Rambiriche

UNDER 13 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd          Tanuja Netram & Maleeah Hinckson

2nd       Himanshi Kumar

1st        Gianna Ramnarine

UNDER 13 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd          Vivaan Shivnauth & Sergio Alexander

2nd       John Thomas

1st        Ruel Rambiriche

UNDER 15 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd          T. Netram/M. Hinckson

2nd       G. Bookram/H. Kumar

1st        Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley

UNDER 15 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd          Jaquan Nedd/Nathan Jarvis

2nd       Avinash Ramnarine/Ruel Rambiriche

1st        Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard

UNDER 15 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd          Naveah Eastman & Gabrielle Felix

2nd       Malia Haley

1st        Mishka Beharry

UNDER 15 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd          Nathan Morrison & Avinash Ramnarine

2nd       Aiden Bhagwandin

1st        Xavio Alexander

UNDER 17 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd          Nikolas Pollard/Gabriel Felix & Jedidiah Uwagboe/Juan Ferreira

2nd       Joanathan Debidin/Aiden Bhagwandin

1st        Michael Spooner/Haresh Persaud

UNDER 17 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd          None

2nd       Alyssa Dick

1st        Mishka Beharry

UNDER 17 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd          Matthew Spooner & Jedidiah Uwagboe

2nd       Xavio Alexander

1st        Joanathan Debidin

UNDER 19 – GIRL’S DOUBLES

3rd          Naveah Eastman/Malia Haley

2nd       Alima Eastman/Genevieve Bookram

1st        Mishka Beharry/Alyssa Dick

UNDER 19 – BOY’S DOUBLES

3rd          Jedidiah Uwagboe/Juan Ferreira & Raah Russell/Frank Waddell

2nd       Joanathan Debidin/Manav Sharma

1st        Xavio Alexander/Viraj Singh

UNDER 19 – GIRL’S SINGLES

3rd          Naveah Eastman & Malia Haley

2nd       Alima Eastman

1st        Mishka Beharry

UNDER 19 – BOY’S SINGLES

3rd          Jonathan Robinson & Raah Russell

2nd       Joanathan Debidin

1st        Viraj Singh

The GBA would like to express thanks to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Director of Sports for making this tournament possible.

On Friday afternoon the majority of the Badminton Fraternity met with the Honourable Minister Charles Ramson and the Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle (just before the start of the Junior Tournament) where the Honourable Minister highlighted the Government’s plans to build a home for Badminton at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

The GBA is extremely and beyond grateful for this very timely and long-awaited initiative and thanks the Government of Guyana.  This facility will be shared with Table Tennis.

