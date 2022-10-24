Huge turnout for Cancer Awareness Walk

Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – It was a ‘pink-spectacle’ on Sunday as hundreds turned out to raise awareness of breast cancer. Among the participants were several survivors, cancer advocates, senior government officials and members of the Diplomatic Community.
The event was hosted by the Guyana Cancer Foundation. The walk began at the Seawall Band Stand where the participants strode to Main Street, up to Bank of Guyana and back to the Seawall Band Stand.
The walk concluded with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, promising improved care for cancer patients countrywide. October is ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’. Governments and civil society groups and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) use this annual observance to raise awareness about the disease and garner funds that will go towards research for treatment and a cure.
