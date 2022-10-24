Haynes fires 12 past Graham’s Hall

COURTS Pee Wee Tournament…

Kaieteur News – In what can be easily described as one of the most memorable performances by a player in the history of the COURTS Pee Wee Football Tournament, Enterprise Primary’s Jashan Haynes produced the most goals by any player in one match over the weekend, when the event staged the third round.

Haynes laced his performance with 12 goal in his team’s massive triumph against Graham’s Hall, as his team won 16 – 0. The youngster scored goals in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 10th, 13th, 16th, 29th, 31st, 32nd and 37th minutes.

He was also supported by team mates Nashon Wharton (39’, 40’), who scored a double, Isandro Vincent (11’) and Dontay Kowlessar (35’) as the squad ended with a clean sheet in one of the day’s opening games.

On the other pitch, North Georgetown found success against F.E Pollard with a 5 – 0 win. They were led by a hat-trick from Shawn Douglas (8’, 17’, 30’) while a goal each came from Nathaniel Pieters (3’) and Nandell Edinboro (34’).

Craig then defeated Ann’s Grove, 3 – 1, while Redemmer recorded yet another win. In the victory for Craig, Maurice Field led with a double (12’, 22’) and Kevin DeYoung pitched in with a goal in the 18th minute. Ann’s Grove’s lone goal scorer was Isiah Pellew (26’).

Redeemer were led by another David DeCosta performance as they prevailed 5 – 1 against Soesdyke. DeCosta laced his performance with a hat-trick (5’, 10’, 33’) while his team mate Adiel Hamilton was impactful with a brace (39’, 40’). For Soesdyke, their consolation goal came from the boot of Nathan Roberts in the 12th minute.

Mocha and Timehri were the next two teams to record victories on the pitch Saturday last, at the Ministry of Education Ground.

Mocha needled Den Amstel (1 – 0) compliments of Hubert Gardens, who found the decider in the 35th minute.

In Timehri’s battle with St. Margaret’s, the former won 3 – 2. Nyron Barrow (4’, 11’, 36’) produced a hat-trick for the eventual victors, while the opposition’s Nash Moe made it a single possession game with time about to expire. Moe score in the 34th and 46th minute, but his effort proved futile in the end.

Tucville also secured a 1 – 0 win, but with Victoria on the losing end. Ezekiel Dick pierced the uprights and found the back of the net in the 33rd minute. Simultaneously, St. Stephens and COLAACO battled to a nil-all stalemate.

West Ruimveldt also reigned supreme with a 3 – 0 win over Winfer Gardens. A goal each from Aaron Archer (3’), Dane Vancooten (15’) and Troy Lindsey (24’) was enough to get their side a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, St. Pius and Marian Academy gained walkover victories from St. Agnes and Smith’s Memorial, respectively.

The competition continues this Saturday, October 29, at the same venue. This event is organised by the Petra Organisation with support from Sterling Products, the Ministry of Education and MVP Sports.