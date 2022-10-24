Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Govt. says… 13 hinterland bridges to now cost for $2.2B

Oct 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The cost for the reconstruction of 13 hinterland bridges from Mabura to Kurupukari has increased to $2.2 billion.

Mabura and Kurupukari are villages located along the Lethem – Linden trail. The Government of Guyana (GoG) through the Ministry of Public Works had invited bids for the total estimated cost of $1.7 billion.

Red pins indicating Mabura to Kurupukari

Kaieteur News had reported that for the rehabilitation of bridges one, two, three and four (Mabura to Kurupukari), the Engineer’s estimate was $609 million, for the rehabilitation of bridges five, six, seven and eight (Mabura to Kurupukari) the estimated cost was $556 million and as for the rehabilitation of bridges nine, 10, 11, 12 and 13 (Mabura to Kurupukari), that was estimated at $591 million.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill

However, the Ministry of Public Works later retracted the initial invitation for bids and issued another one.  According to the updated invitation for bids for the rehabilitation of bridges one to four is now $730 million instead of the initial estimated cost, which was $609 million – for bridges five to eight the cost is now $693.6 million instead of $556 million and for bridges nine to 13 the estimated cost is now $779.6 million instead of $591 million.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Public Works had awarded approximately $3.19 billion in contracts to several contractors to execute the upgrade of 32 hinterland bridges – stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem, Region Nine.

In April, the Ministry had signed off on 32 bridge contracts for the upgrade of 32 hinterland bridges to international standards. Kaieteur News had reported that the projects have been divided into six lots and would see places like Iwokrama, Pirara, Surama, Camudi Bash, Annai, Yararinta, Genip Landing, Massara Junction, Point Ranch and Hunt Oil where the bridges will be built.

This publication had also reported that the Ministry is not fixing those bridges because they are in a poor state but rather to upgrade them to ‘international standards.’ It was stated that the ‘International standards’, means reconstructing the wooden structure bridges with concrete. Upon completion, the bridges would have the capability to accommodate heavier vehicles which usually traverse the Kurupukari to Lethem trail. In this year’s budget, the Government allocated the sum of $4.1 billion for the re-construction of several bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor, noting that it will support the phased construction of the Linden to Lethem highway.

