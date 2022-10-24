Fire destroys Corentyne houses as child plays with lighter

Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A fire accidently started on Saturday by a six-year-old boy has left two families homeless after their respective houses at Goor Persaud Avenue , Number 79 Village Berbice, Corriverton , Upper Corentyne Berbice, Region Six were completely burnt to the ground.
Kaieteur News was informed that the fire started at the home of Stacy Johnson and her family of five around 13:40hrs. Firefighters stationed at Skeldon were summoned but by time they arrived the inferno had quickly ravaged through Johnson’s home and spread to the nearby house where Beharazade Amin and his family lived. Fire fighters did their best to extinguish the flames but they could not save the two houses. A third house was also scorched on the walls and the windows were damaged. Fire officials in Berbice said that based on an investigation, the six-year-old from the Johnson’s home was playing with a lighter and it caught onto combustible material, resulting in the fire.
Oct 24, 2022Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association’s (GBA) National Junior Tournament culminated at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall after three (3) days of intense competition among the eager...
Oct 24, 2022
Oct 24, 2022
Oct 24, 2022
Oct 24, 2022
Oct 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – Today is Diwali. In each year it brings back memories of my mother. My parents were Hindus. Only the... more
Kaieteur News – There is a false assumption which is being made in respect to the recent decision of the Caribbean... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]