Fire destroys Corentyne houses as child plays with lighter

Oct 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A fire accidently started on Saturday by a six-year-old boy has left two families homeless after their respective houses at Goor Persaud Avenue , Number 79 Village Berbice, Corriverton , Upper Corentyne Berbice, Region Six  were completely burnt to the ground.

the two houses going up in flames

Kaieteur News was informed that the fire started at the home of Stacy Johnson and her family of five around 13:40hrs.  Firefighters stationed at Skeldon were summoned but by time they arrived the inferno had quickly ravaged through Johnson’s home and spread to the nearby house where Beharazade Amin and his family lived. Fire fighters did their best to extinguish the flames but they could not save the two houses. A third house was also scorched on the walls and the windows were damaged. Fire officials in Berbice said that based on an investigation, the six-year-old from the Johnson’s home was playing with a lighter and it caught onto combustible material, resulting in the fire.

