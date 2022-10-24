BIG MAN CRICKET-GY invites teams to register for the BMC O40s tournament

Kaieteur News – Masters cricket has now been established permanently into the cricket calendar and is being administered in a very structured and organized manner through an international body, International Masters Cricket Committee (IMCC) and its affiliates. This body oversees administering Over 40s, Over 50s and Over 60s cricket and their respective world cups. Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) is directly affiliated with the IMCC which is a private organization. BIG MAN CRICKET-GY is directly affiliated with CWIMA.

The next masters’ world cup will take place in Cape Town, South Africa during March 2023 for the Over 50s age group and CWIMA is hosting a mini–World Cup in Barbados in November after which they hope to select their squad for this world Cup.

The next world cup for 2023 will be the inaugural World Cup for the Over 40s level during the period September 23rd to October 8th, 2023, in Lahore Pakistan. It is anticipated that 14 countries will be participating with West Indies already committed to fielding a team to this O40s World Cup.

It is with this in mind that BMC-GY has decided to host a countrywide BMC O40s tournament to unearth local talent who can vie for spots at this exciting World Cup in less than a year’s time.

BMC-GY is inviting teams from across the country to register for this tournament which will be commencing very shortly. All players must be at least 40 years of age on September 23rd, 2023. In other words, the cutoff date for players registration is September 22nd, 1983. Interested teams can contact the following BMC-GY officials to register their team’s interest in being part of this exciting tournament on or before November 15th, 2022. Further details of the tournament shall be publicized later:

BMC-GY Official Email Whatsapp

Raj Singh [email protected] +1-239-699-7047

John Ramsingh [email protected] +592-664-3999

Timothy Bhagwandin [email protected] +592-671-7482

Jonathan Yearwood [email protected] +592-600-5398