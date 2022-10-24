Ann’s Grove woman dies one month after set ablaze by husband

Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Sharon Scott, 53, an Ann’s Grove East Coast Demerara (ECD) woman, who was set alight one month ago by her husband, has died.
Kaieteur News has confirmed that the mother of three passed away on Sunday while still receiving treatment at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Scott and her son, 21-year-old Seon Bobb, are the victims of a tragedy that has now left an entire family dead. It had occurred around 02:30hrs on Wednesday, September 21 last.
Scott’s husband Leon Bobb had sent shockwaves in the community of Ann’s Grove after he brutally murdered his son, and used gasoline to set his wife on fire and then ended his own life. Kaieteur News had reported that the tragedy brought to an end, a sad chapter of years of abuse meted out to the woman by her killer husband.
Police had revealed that on the morning of September 21, Scott and her husband had gotten into an argument. The neighbours were not bothered because it was a normal thing for that family and they knew that couple’s son Seon would always intervene to make peace between them. The neighbours would later realise that Seon never got a chance to make peace that morning after a bloodied Scott ran out of her house shouting “Leon chopped Seon”. Her husband was seen running behind her with a cutlass and demanding that she returned to the house.
She was rescued by her daughter and rushed to GPHC and police were alerted. Scott was chopped to the neck and had sustained first degree burns. When investigators arrived at her home that day, they found her son dead with a huge chop wound to his neck too. The killer, Leon, was found still alive in another room but bleeding from a large gash wound to his abdomen. Both of them were taken the hospital. Seon was officially pronounced dead and Leon later died while receiving treatment.
