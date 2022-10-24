All 16 teams confirmed for Friday’s kick off

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ – East Coast…

Kaieteur News – The 16 teams that will compete in the 2022 edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Demerara Championship, have officially been confirmed following the conclusion of the registration and qualification process.

According to an official release from the tournament coordinator, “The teams have been confirmed following the end of the registration period, and all systems and structures are currently being finalised for the grand commencement of the competition following a two year hiatus.”

The competing teams are defending champion, and two-time winner Melanie-B, Lilliendaal Hustlers, Belfield Warriors, Paradise-A, BV-A, Victoria Church Yard, Buxton Diamond, Uprising, Victoria Eagles, Portmore, Old School, Non-Pariel, Team Cruel, Vryheid’s Lust, Bareroot, and Haslington.

The release further said, “The confirmed list of participants embodies a diverse and wide cross section of representation throughout the East Coast Demerara corridor. We have teams that are traditional heavyweights in the tournament amongst the mix alongside emerging threats and newcomers. We expect a wonderful and exciting tournament. Further details of the event will be disclosed shortly. This will include the official fixtures for the entirety of the tournament.”

The main section tournament, which will be staged at the Haslington Tarmac, is penciled to kick-off on October 28th with the round of 16 stage.

The competition, which will utilize an elimination format, will last for the duration of three days. The other dates are October 29th and November 5th. The second night will consist of the quarterfinal round, while the final night will feature the semi-final stage, third-place playoff, and championship encounter respectively.

Similarly, the losing round of 16 teams will compete in the Plate Championship. Presently, the Linden and Berbice legs have been hosted. Defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Linden title, while Showtime captured their maiden Berbice championship.