Teen killed after drunk driver loses control of car

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old woman did not make it home on Saturday morning after a drunk driver reportedly lost control of the car she was travelling in along the Coomacka Mines Road, Linden, Region 10. The vehicle reportedly toppled several times around 02:30hrs before coming to a halt.

The dead teen was identified as Tiffany Forde of Coomacka Mines and she was reportedly being dropped home after a night out with friends.

She was sitting in the front seat of the car beside the driver, 28-year-old Jermaine Lewis, and was left unconscious after the car crashed. Forde had to be pulled from the wreck and was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex. There, doctors pronounced her dead.

Region 10 traffic police began their investigations and learned that the car was reportedly speeding north along the road when it appeared as if the driver had lost control of the wheel. The car flipped until it landed on the western side of the road.

Investigators took the driver, Lewis and another passenger who was travelling with them at time of the accident into custody. When they conducted a breathalyzer test on Lewis, it showed that there were .29 and .31 micrograms of Breath Alcohol Content (BAC) in his system, way above the legal limit.

Lewis remains in custody as investigations continue.