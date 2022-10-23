Suriname legalizes illegal border crossing with Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Government of Suriname has declared the illegal border crossing in Nickerie with neighbouring Guyana, the so-called ‘Back Track route’, an official border crossing on Friday last. The Surinamese authorities said they have tolerated this informal border crossing for decades because thousands of Surinamese and Guyanese made use of it because of its convenience – the crossing with small speedboats is faster than via the official ferry connection at South-Drain – and boat owners, among others, had a means of living.

Over the years, successive governments have made attempts to legalize the Back Track route because of the high level of illegality along this route, including smuggling of goods, drugs and weapons as well as illegal traffic of persons. Now government agencies such as the Immigration Service, Police and Customs will be permanently present at the designated border crossing point.

“The illegal cross-border activities that took place on the ‘Back Track’ route in Nickerie are now a thing of the past. There will now be orderly border traffic for the benefit of Suriname and Guyana,” President Chandrikapersad Santokhi said on Friday during his visit to Nickerie. The head of state indicated that the route, which connects the two countries, will have many benefits for both countries.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation discussed the regulation of the Back Track route with various government institutions. The Ministries of Defence, Justice and Police, Health, Finance and Planning were involved in the evaluation and the further approach. The problems have been identified by a committee and work has been done to ensure orderly and safe border traffic.

President Santokhi urged the boat operators to follow the instructions of the authorities stationed at the location. “We are convinced that this back track meets an enormous need. But as a government, it remains our job and responsibility to ensure that things are done safely and in accordance with legal regulations,” said the head of state. The president made an urgent appeal to them to cooperate in a safe and smooth operation of the whole.

According to him, this will bring many benefits to Suriname, especially in the tourism sector. The President also called on the residents of Nickerie to develop such activities that should result in increasing the earning capacity of the area. “This government will once again accommodate all competent authorities, police, customs, and all others, so that everything runs smoothly, safely and according to legal regulations,” said President Santokhi.