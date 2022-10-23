School girl, 14, drowns at Kara Kara creek

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old boy on Saturday had the difficult task of informing the parents of his friend that she might have drowned while bathing at the Kara Kara Creek located in Linden, Region 10.

Feared dead is Kenneitha Greaves, 14, a student of Linden Foundation Secondary School and a resident of Old Kara Kara, Region 10.

Relatives recalled that she had left her home early Saturday to visit friends close by. She subsequently left with them to have a bath in the Kara Kara Creek located not too far away.

A few hours later, her family received a call around 10:00hrs that would leave them devastated. Greaves had gone under while bathing in the creek and failed to resurface.

The 11-year-old boy recounted the tragedy and told family members that he had attempted to save her life but ended-up having to let her go because he would have drowned too.

“He tell we how them de bathing, and he see she guh down one time and come up, and then she guh down and come up again and the third time when she guh down, he realize that she was in trouble”, one of the relative told Kaieteur News.

The individual continued, “He she, he guh fuh save she but she started pulling him down and he was forced to let go”.

Upon receiving the tragic news, the entire neighbourhood left their houses and headed to the creek to look for her. Police reported that ranks were sent to the creek too but had left early. Members of the Guyana Fire Service based in Linden showed up also and together with residents combed the creek to find her but up to press time, there were still no signs of Greaves.

Relatives made appeals for the police to assist with a boat to continue searching into the night. Meanwhile neighbours have been taking turns to monitor the creek.

Many were left shocked at the news as Greaves was well known and had dreams of representing her country as a national athlete.

In fact, on Friday Greaves represented her school by competing in the inter-secondary schools sports competition held at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.

She ran the 3000-meter race and reportedly placed fourth. Sadly, her dreams to someday become a national athlete will never be a reality because her life was snuffed out the very next day while bathing in the Kara Kara Creek.