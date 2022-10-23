‘Road to Recovery’ Volleyball tournament on today at National Gymnasium

Kaieteur News – Some of Guyana’s best volleyball players will collide today at the National Gymnasium, where they will battle for over $400,000 in cash prizes in the ‘Road to Recovery’ tournament.

The tournament, presented by the Eagles Volleyball Club, will see them playing host to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Port Mourant Training Centre and Castrol Strikers.

“We’re planning to go all-out today. So I’m encouraging everyone to come out to see Volleyball played at the highest level and have fun,” organizer, Kristoff Shepperd stated.

In early February, Shepperd was involved in a horrific accident at the junction of Mandela Avenue and Homestretch Avenue, which saw him being in a coma for several weeks at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

Shepperd is arguably one of Guyana’s most prolific players in sport formerly called Mintonette.

“This is the first tournament I’m organizing since my accident,” the 22-year-old said. “This is why we’re calling it the ‘Road to Recovery’ because it’s not just for me, but for volleyball as well. We want Volleyball to come back.”

The Eagles Volleyball Club member said trophies and cash prizes will be given to top teams and players at today’s championship.