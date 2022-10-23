Man jailed for wounding daughter

Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old man will be spending the next 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty on Friday to unlawfully wounding his 36-year-old daughter.
He was identified as Stephen Lowe, of Annandale on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two. He made his court appearance at the Suddie Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.
Lowe had wounded his daughter on Tuesday last during a domestic row at Annandale Sand top.
Oct 23, 2022New Era/ExxonMobil Futsal continues on October 28 Kaieteur News – Three teams – Team Unknown, R9 and DC Ballers – made the first step to securing the New Era Entertainment,...
Oct 23, 2022
Oct 23, 2022
Oct 23, 2022
Oct 23, 2022
Oct 23, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PPP government in 1992 should have held a high level commission of inquiry into the rigged elections... more
Kaieteur News – Christmas is just about two months away. Guyanese are about to go on a spending spree, buoyed by an... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]