Man jailed for wounding daughter

Kaieteur News – A 59-year-old man will be spending the next 30 days in jail after he pleaded guilty on Friday to unlawfully wounding his 36-year-old daughter.

He was identified as Stephen Lowe, of Annandale on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two. He made his court appearance at the Suddie Magistrate Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

Lowe had wounded his daughter on Tuesday last during a domestic row at Annandale Sand top.