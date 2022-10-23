Joint services ranks burn $489M ganja farm in Berbice

Kaieteur News – Joint services ranks on Friday set a $489M ganja farm located at DeVeldt Savannah, Berbice River on fire and seized a number of illegal shotguns.

Making the bust were ranks from the Guyana Police Force’s Marine section, the Narcotics Branch and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard.

During a joint operation in the Berbice River, they found a marijuana farm with two camps and two drying areas on October 21 2022 between 05:00 hours to 14:00 hours. Police said the farm encompassed some four acres with approximately 20,000 cannabis plants measuring 6 inches to 2ft in height.

When the ranks swooped down on at the location, they caught a 37-year-old farmer of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara and Wiruni, Berbice River tending to the cannabis plants and immediately arrested him.

During a search at the first camp, ranks found a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with three live cartridges, a Guyana passport, an identification card and one birth certificate belonging to the farmer. Another 12-gauge shot gun with four 12-gauge cartridges were subsequently found during a search of the second camp.

A quantity of dry cannabis with estimated weight of about 800 lbs was found at the two drying areas and according to police, the cannabis plants are estimated to weigh 400 lbs with a total street value of $489M.

The plants, camps, drying areas, farming tools and spray cans were all set alight by the ranks.