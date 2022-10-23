Latest update October 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Fire destroys Brazilian guest house on Regent Street

Oct 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The top flat of the three-story Regent Street Guest House was on Saturday destroyed by an early morning fire. Kaieteur News understands that persons were reportedly in the building at the time of the fire staying in some of the guest rooms on the second floor but after an alarm was raised, they were able to escape to safety.

The aftermath of the fire (Joseph Allen photos)

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), it had received a call around 02:55hrs that the building was on fire.   Two fire trucks were immediately sent to the location and within a matter of minutes, the fire fighters had the blaze under control.

Based on cell phone recorded videos seen by this media house, firefighters had to use a ladder in order to access the top flat quickly. That decision paid off because they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

The GFS stated, however, that its firefighters had difficulty gaining access to the building because of its design and how heavily grilled it was.

A photo taken while firefighters were still battling the flames (Joseph Allen Photo)  

Despite being hampered from quickly extinguishing the flames, the firefighters were still able to prevent the three-storey building from being burnt completely to the ground.  Only the second and top flat were destroyed by the fire.

Nevertheless, according to the GFS, the disaster has left as many as 12 persons without a place to stay and others jobless.

The building is owned by a Brazilian National and houses a beauty salon, a beauty shop and a restaurant on the ground floor.

Investigators are still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire but had pointed out that the building was not equipped with any fire safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers and fire alarms.

