Diwali – Let the light shine

Kaieteur News – On this Diwali holiday in Guyana, we extend thanksgiving and best wishes to all our Guyanese brothers and sisters, especially those for whom this observation means the most. Our hope, the wish, our prayer is for the light of Diwali to shine throughout this beloved country of ours, and to grace the hearts of both those believing in the ideals of the moment, as well as those outside of its touch.

Diwali ushers in flickering, then brightening, last lingering comforting light amidst the deep, oftentimes impenetrable, darkness that surrounds this place of so many riches. Every man could be an oil producer, every woman and child, a miner of some element of our vast mineral riches, and all a partaker and beneficiary in what we own because it belongs to us, the people. Not just one segment of the people, not only the already rich people, but all the people, from poor to disliked, including those disowned and discarded to the edges to lament their fate.

When we, the citizens, in the expanse of our diversity, our history, and all of our many stories, can be inspired to such an individual and communal and national, even tribal, state, then the light of Diwali is shining through. Whether believer or not, notwithstanding if one is an observer, or follower, or supporter or not, the light of Diwali should still stir inside of us and shine from us. It is more than the light of Diwali, for it is the light of timeless and profound truths. It is the light of life itself, and the brotherhood that is impressed within us, as we contemplate these solemn days of Diwali and Christmas, Easter, an Eid, the birthday of a Prophet, the memorial of one or another holy man or woman, who made a difference in their time and their world, in that they changed it for the better.

This is our prayer and our plea that we lay at the feet of all Guyanese, be they Hindu, or Muslim, or Christian, or Bahai and Buddhist or B’nai Birth. For under the colour of the skin that goes only so deep, there is the richness of the same human fusion, inclusive of blood, enzymes, chromosomes, and the cells that flutter and flourish to make life what it is. It is the lifeblood of oxygen and the oxygen in the blood that contributes to each of us pulsing with the breath of life, as powered by each succeeding heartbeat.

Indeed, it is wise to think broadly and make many plans for oil and gold, but not a drop of the former, nor a pennyweight of the latter can be inserted in our veins and help us to live an hour longer. This is why our invitation is extended first to the staunch believers in the ideals of Diwali, and the significance of the victory that its lights have come to project. For them to lead the way in being of and for what is instilled and represented by that light. Each of them, and all of us, can then be the kind of citizen and presence in this society that is more than momentary holiday, passing celebration, but of living the lessons that course through the foundations and traditions of Diwali.

Of this, we are clear: there is darkness in thick layers in Guyana. The veils that are crafted to cover that over, only add deeper, greater darkness to existing darkness. As all believers in almost all persuasions are well aware, darkness and evil are twins that walk hand in hand, and beyond the usual 24/7 cycle. Some of those who speak the loudest about days like Diwali and Eid and Christmas are among the first in the darkened fields that have become the ongoing Guyanese norm. Proclaiming and preaching about what is right is a good first step towards what is about the light. But if there are no supporting deeds, there is an absence of corroborating practices, then the speaking and posturing are the frailest of shallow shadows.

Guyana needs more than that; it could use much more than what we have had. Let there be light. Let it shine on and beyond Diwali.