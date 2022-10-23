De library with razor wire

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De National Library in Gee Tee gat security guard. But dem boys notice how dem put dem put razor wire around de fence of de National Library in Georgetown. It mek de old Carnegie Building look ugly. It sending a wrang message to dem visitors when dem see razor wire around a building in de centre of town and in a place which gat security guard.

Dem boys wan know what is dere to steal in dere. What thief going in dere to steal? Dem thief man nah interested in books. Dem nah even interested in yuh bank book. Dem nah care about yuh books case or even dem pickney book bag.

Dem boys know a man wah did apply fuh a wuk at a security firm. Dem call he fuh an interview. He turn up and dem had he in de waiting room fuh 12 hours. When dem finally call he dem nah ask he no question. Dem give he de wuk. Dem seh he hired.

Dem had a place wah had strict security. It had a bond and every afternoon dem workers wah passing through de gate does gat fuh get check. Dem does gat fuh open dem bags and empty dem pockets fuh mek sure dem nah carry home nothing from de bond.

One of de workers deh with de company de longest. He used to clean de yard. And every afternoon, he does walk out with a wheelbarrow full of all de garbage he collect. Dem guards used to rifle through de rubbish fuh see if he hide any stolen items.

Dem do this fuh twenty years and dem nah find nutting. So after a while, dem leff de rubbish cleaner to walk out with de wheelbarrow and de spade. When he retire, de head of de company hear dat he buy a yacht.

Years after de boss meet he pon de road and ask he how he could have afforded dat. He explained to de boss that he used to steal a wheelbarrow every day.

Talk half. Leff half !