Applications for steel, cement subsidies open from Tuesday

Kaieteur News – Persons who wish to benefit from the steel and cement subsidy from the Housing Ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), can soon sign up as applications will be opened from Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Application forms can be uplifted from the Central Housing and Planning Authority on Brickdam, Georgetown and at Regional Housing Offices countrywide.

Applicants must provide copies of TIN certificates, Identification cards or passports, marriage certificates (if applicable), and approved house plan from the various municipalities/NDCs.

Estimates for the home construction must also be provided with an approved loan from a financial institution, proof of address and proof of land acquired.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in July announced that persons constructing homes costing $6 million or less are eligible for steel and one sling of cement for the construction of the foundation.

Meanwhile, homes that cost more than $6 million and up to $25 million will be given two slings of cement.

The government is investing $700 million in the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy programme. This support forms part of the government’s commitment to making homeownership affordable while also expanding the housing sector and adding to the host of measures already implemented.

Persons can be assured of transparency in the distribution of the assistance as Housing Minister, Collin Croal had guaranteed transparency in the distribution process.

In addition, President Ali, while addressing media operatives, noted that there will be a mechanism whereby monitoring will be done to ensure people are constructing their houses.