$447 m contract signed for construction of permanent Deeds and Commercial Registry HQ in Essequibo Coast

Kaieteur News – JAICAM Constructions and Services Inc. was awarded the GUY $447, 862, 666 contract which will see the construction of a new four storied building next door to the Supreme Court building at Suddie to house the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority in Essequibo, Region Two.
On October 21, 2022, the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (DCRA) signed a contract for the construction of the building.
According to a release from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, those in attendance at the signing ceremony were the Regional Chairman, Vima DaSilva; Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oudit; Regional Executive Officer, Sussane Saywack; among others.
In 2001, the Government of Guyana took the decision to expand the services provided by these agencies to Region Two, therefore making it easier for citizens to access information regarding ownership of their lands; process the transfer of properties held under transport, register powers of attorney, deed poll’s and other miscellaneous deeds; mortgage their properties and register their businesses.
Over the years, it was recognized that due to the growing number of transactions and the need to expand commercial services, there was need for a permanent location with adequate space.
