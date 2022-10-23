20 Men of Influence Hovo Awards to be hosted next month

Kaieteur News – Treveynie Persaud, a Guyanese Media Personnel and co-founder of HVP Hovo Awards is slated to host Guyana’s first-ever 20 Men of Influence HOVO Awards (20 MOIHA) in November to celebrate International Men’s Day.

Persaud explained to Kaieteur News during a telephone interview, that the mission of the HVP HOVO Awards is to endorse leaders in advancing and developing talented men across practices, roles, and locations, as reflected in the 20 MOIHA’s ongoing commitment to supporting men at all stages of their careers, further, empowering them to lead young men into the right path.

Persaud expressed confidence that the participants will discover how to navigate and leverage internal and external networks, participate in peer coaching and engage in community service and capacity building activities.

He said too that, “not enough is being done to promote the healthy lifestyle practices that our men demonstrate daily throughout the various sector. In fact, we place much emphasis on the negativity that surrounds our men, even though, much men mothered their kids and parents equally defining brotherhood among their peers, notwithstanding the fact that men have proven to make fine leaders in society.”

Recognizing the need for initiatives such as the MOI HOVO Awards, members of the national, international, and corporate community joined and shared their commitment to the advancement of men’s leadership in Guyana.

With a cohort of only 20 men annually, the award will provide a safe space, mentors, training, opportunities, networking, and a community for its participants to not only be empowered but become the face or role model for youths, through continuous positive leadership and the facilitation of various developmental and enhancement initiatives.

This ambitious move will explore critical areas that include access to networks, leadership and social equity, executive presence and more, all aimed at building new and strengthened relationships internally and externally, while paving ways for young men.

(For persons who are interested in nominations, forms are readily available, or for any further information, kindly call (592) 639-1809.)