We must not return to class-system in Guyana’

– Norton warns as SBM announces plans for gated community

Kaieteur News – As Dutch ship builder, SBM Offshore makes moves to develop a gated community and recreational facility for its employees here, Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton believes that discrimination of Guyanese is likely to occur, therefore the Government must be careful not to return a class-system to the country that locks out locals to certain areas.

In an invited comment yesterday Norton explained, “If one looks at the history of Guyana and one looks at what happened in Linden- I grew up in Linden- it wasn’t a gated community in the sense that it didn’t have a fence but it was a community in which as a little boy before Demba (Demerara Bauxite Company) was nationalized, I could not go into Watooka without a pass. The same was true in the sugar industry.”

As such, he warned, “We have to be careful that we do not return a class-system to Guyana. We are not against communities developing of a certain level but we are against a situation where you are now going to put in place mechanisms to prohibit the average Guyanese from going there.”

Furthermore, Norton argued, “Guyana is for all Guyanese and all who come should not put barriers to Guyanese being able to access anywhere.” The Opposition Leader acknowledged that while gated communities offer a more secured environment, it must not be done in a manner which reintroduces a class-system which prohibits Guyanese from being involved.

“We are totally opposed to the reestablishment of a classes society and that is why we condemn the PPP because the PPP is creating a rich elite amongst themselves, family and friends while the majority of Guyanese of all ethnic groups they are living in poverty and we have a problem with that. We also believe if a Government is people-centered and it develops programmes etcetera to help our people and to put them in proper housing etcetera, that will contribute to removing the gap,” Norton reasoned.

It was reported yesterday that SBM issued the RFI on behalf of its subsidiary, Guyana Deep Water Operations Inc. (GDO) which is also the operator of the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.

Once the final RFQ goes out and the successful company is selected, it will enter a lease agreement for the provision of a gated community that includes residential houses, apartments, and a recreational facility.

Specifically, SBM said it is seeking residential houses, one and two-bedroom apartments for single persons/families along with a recreational facility. It said the location of gated community must have direct road access, free of obstacles and appropriate surface for parking. As for the recreational facility, SBM said it must have a gym, swimming pool, bar, tennis court, soccer field, squash court and any other amenities relevant to such a facility. A large swimming pool and small leisure pool are also required.

SBM said it also wants a gymnasium with multi-purpose flooring, a fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, change rooms/locker rooms with showers, fitness/aerobics studios, outdoor basketball court, squash court, tennis, and soccer field and a running/walking track. It was keen to note that the supplier must present a proposal or have a development plan for same along with proof of ownership for the property/properties in their submissions.