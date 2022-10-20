Videsh and Patanjilee Persaud capture Atlantic JZ Energy Inc. Best Ball 2-Player Scramble

Kaieteur News – Atlantic JZ Energy Inc. could not have asked for a better afternoon of golf that so fittingly parallels the company motto as “The experts in pressure control” serving the oil and gas sector for over 20 years.

Sunday’s brilliant sunshine did not distract competitors from playing spectacular golf starting with team Avinash Persaud and Paton George combining to post a superb second place score of 65 gross, net 62. This was the leading score posted with just one team left to play their final hole. 500 yards of golf remained as Team Videsh and Patanjilee Persaud stood ready to play their 18th hole, a challenging long par-5. They needed to play the hole in 5 strokes to pass team Avinash and George but remarkable did two better and were able to pull off the rare feat of taking only 3 shots to get the ball in the hole on the long 16th hole.

Patanjilee Pur Persaud teed off with a solid drive of 280 yards, placing his partner in a good position in the middle of the fairway. His teammate Videsh did the rest, hitting his approach shot from 200 yards out to within 3 feet of the flag. Then Pur went on to drain the 3-foot putt for eagle and finished 3 shots clear of the second-place team. Patanjilee and Videsh winning net combined score of 59 is a very special feat in two-man team golf. The winning team was able to accomplish this in dramatic fashion. What they did was the equivalent of needing 20 runs in the final over to win and did it by hitting the first 4 balls for six.

The day was full of excitement with several teams scoring in the 60’s including the overall gross winning team of Jessel Mohammed and Avinda Kishore. This team was one of a few teams to record an eagle on their score card. Posting an impressive, combined score of 62-gross but playing off a rare +2 handicap they ended with a net-score of 64 to earn the 4th overall position. A. Subhan and K. Khan rounded off the winners circle with a 3rd place score of 63.

Full List of Winners:

1st Team Patanjilee and Videsh Persaud: Gross 67, Net-59

2nd Team Avinash Persaud and Paton George: Gross 65, Net 62

3rd Team Kassim Khan and Ayube Subhan: Gross 67, Net 63

Low Gross: Team Jessel Mohammad and Avinda Kishore: Gross 62

Longest Drive: Kassim Khan

Closest to the flag: Patanjilee Persaud

At the conclusion of this team competition the strong contenders for the month-end GTT Guyana Open are emerging. If Jessel Mohammad is available, he would be one to watch for the GTT Guyana Open men’s title. Jessel is a former USA collegiate and professional golfer who has competed for years in Trinidad and elsewhere against Guyana’s two best male golfers, defending Guyana Open champion Avinda Kishore, and 10-time Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud. In the middle flight LGC President Pur Persaud and club captain Videsh Persaud and former VP of LGC Brian Hackett are emerging as favorites.

The tournament on the women’s side is also very intriguing because the pressure will be on defending champion Shanella London to fend off Christine Sukraam who was ahead of Ms. London but played a bad final hole to lose in an intense match in the 2021 GTT Guyana Open. Ms. Sukraam will be looking to regain her spot as the best female golfer in Guyana. A position she held for several years and is still the winningest female golfer at Lusignan Golf Club.

LGC vice president Paton George thanked the sponsor Alantic JZ Energy Inc. for stepping up and sponsoring this important event. He also thanked Jessel Mohammad for his commitment to helping to grow the game of golf in Guyana. “Jessel’s contribution as a sponsor/player/promoter of the game of golf, being a former professional golfer is significant to golf in Guyana”

In his closing remarks President of Atlantic JZ Energy Jessel Mohammad thanked everyone for their participation and has committed to partnering with the Lusignan Golf Club to help get the sport of gold to be accessible to anyone. He is in sync with the club’s goal of putting a golf club in the hands of any child interested in learning to play this honorable sport.

One of the most profound lessons golf teaches is the value of fair play, A life lesson everyone could benefit from, especially the kids.