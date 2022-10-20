Phase one $4B Mazaruni Prison expansion project completed

Kaieteur News – Inspecting some of its capital projects in Region Seven, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) on Tuesday reported that phase one of the Mazaruni Prison $4 billion expansion project has been completed and that the new block is expected to be in operation soon.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas were accompanied by Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot and other staff of the Ministry on Sunday to the region where they visited ongoing and completed works at the Mazaruni Prison as well as the Bartica Police Station and Fire Station.

According to a Press Statement from the Ministry, the expansion project is set to produce a new state-of-the art Prison facility. Speaking briefly on Sunday about the project, Director of Prisons said this new prison will improve security, welfare and accommodation for prisoners. It will aid in adequately segregating prisoners based on their offence and length of sentence. The new facility is also in keeping with international best practices, he added.

This publication had previously reported that construction works at the Mazaruni Prisons have been ongoing for some time. In fact, under the previous Government, contracts were signed for an expansion project at the facility.

The need for the expansion of the prison was as a result of the fire which destroyed the Camp Street facility back in 2017 and to facilitate the overcrowding at other penitentiaries across the country.

Kaieteur News had reported that under the APNU+AFC regime, a contract was given to Kee-Chanona Limited of Trinidad and Tobago in joint venture with Guyanese firm, Nabi Construction Inc., at a cost of $4 billion for the first phase of the expansion project.

That contract catered for the construction of a U-shaped two-storey building which was being erected to house cells, offices and a courtyard for the prisoners. This block is also said to accommodate 220 inmates.

As it relates to block two of the project, works are currently ongoing. Kaieteur News had reported back in February that following competitive bidding through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office (NPTAB) the project was awarded to Nabi Construction Inc. According to information released from the NPTAB the project was awarded to the contractor to the tune of $1,119,652,421.

During the visit also, the Minister and his team also inspected the recently completed access-way to the Prison. The project which commenced in back in January and completed in August was executed by Navin and Sons Construction to the tune of $66 million.

Further, a new water treatment plant with a reservoir which was constructed at the Mazaruni Prison to ensure that clean and safe water is provided to inmates and staff was also inspected. This project according to the Ministry cost over $14M.

Before leaving for Bartica, it was announced that rehabilitation will be done to the administrative building of the Prison. This building, the Ministry explained is a historical building established in 1887 and that rehabilitation works on this building will be done in accordance with CHAPTER 20:03. NATIONAL TRUST ACT 7 of 1972, to restore and preserve national heritage. Also the construction of a security fence and watch tower for building one of the Mazaruni Prison, rehabilitation of the wharf, construction of a chicken pen for 2,000 chickens and the enclosure of the lower flats to living quarters at the Prison will also be done.

Meanwhile, at Bartica, the Minister and his team conducted a visit to a plot of land at Mongrippa Hill, opposite the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. This site, the Ministry shared is earmarked for the decentralization of the Guyana Police Force Command Centre which is part of the Safe City to the Safe Country expansion project.

Another visit was done at Second Avenue, Bartica where another plot of land was earmarked for the construction of the Regional Division #7 Headquarters. While sections of the Bartica Police Station were highlighted for repairs same was done for the Bartica Fire Station.

As reported on, the Ministry was allocated some $21 billion from this year’s budget to roll out its works.