Petra Organisation/MVP Sports Futsal tournament starts tonight

– 24 teams to contest for $500,000 cash prize

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Twenty-four of the country’s top Futsal teams, beginning tonight, will embark on a journey to claim the $500,000 winner’s purse up when the Petra Organisation/MVP Sports Futsal tournament kicks off tonight at the National Gymnasium.

Six matches will be contested tonight, starting at 7:45 pm, when Leopold Street come up against Beterverwagting (BV), followed by Alexander Village taking on Mocha Family and Tiger Bay facing Avocado Ballers.

Goal is Money versus Herstelling, along with Bent Street playing Pike Street Sophia and Sophia battling East Front Road will wrap up the night’s proceedings.

The second-place team will pocket $300,000, third place $200,000 and the team finishing fourth will go home with $100,000.

Additionally, the winner of each of the six groups in the male division will receive $50,000 while second place takes home $30,000, third place pockets $20,000 and fourth receives $10,000.

After the Group stage, the top two finishers in each group along with the best two third-place teams will advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Fruta Conquerors and Santos are set to compete in a women’s tournament, where the winner will receive $200,000; second place bags $100,000, while third and fourth incentives amount to $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Yesterday, a team briefing was held at the National Gymnasium, where all matches will be played, where the competing teams were guided on tournament rules, and also received one futsal ball each.

According to Petra Organisation Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, yesterday’s activity allowed them to not only interact with the teams but also allowed for clarification to be given with regard to the format.

This year marks the fourth edition of the Petra Organisation Futsal tournament and its first since 2018.

Apart from MVP Sports, the tournament also received support from Ansa McAl Trading through their Lucozade and Magnum brands and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.