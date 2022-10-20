Mother of slain Henry boy dies two years later

Latest update October 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two years after Isaiah Henry, 16, and his 18-year-old cousin Joel Henry were found brutally murdered at Cotton Tree Backdam, West Coast Berbice, Region Five his 53-year-old mother, Patricia Henry collapsed and died at her home on Tuesday.
It will take a an autopsy to determine the cause of her sudden death, but family members believe that the tragedy of losing two of her sons – one murdered, and another remanded to prison for the murder of another Berbice teen, Haresh Singh- might have contributed to her demise. They believe that she had grieved to death.
The mutilated bodies of her son, Isaiah, and his cousin Joel were found dumped near a coconut farm at Cotton Tree Backdam on September 6, 2020. Protest had erupted over their deaths and police had moved to arrest the owner of the coconut farm, a rice farmer. Days later amidst the protest, his grandson, Haresh Singh, 17, was found dead. As the investigations into the three deaths unfolded, police arrested three other suspects for the Henry Boys murder and they were later remanded in 2021. In
June, 2021, police arrested Isaiah’s elder brother, Gladston Henry, for the murder of Haresh Singh. He and four other men were subsequently remanded for the crime.
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
