Latest update October 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mother of slain Henry boy dies two years later

Oct 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two years after Isaiah Henry, 16, and his 18-year-old cousin Joel Henry were found brutally murdered at Cotton Tree Backdam, West Coast Berbice, Region Five his 53-year-old mother, Patricia Henry collapsed and died at her home on Tuesday.

Slain Isaiah Henry

Dead Patricia Henry

It will take a an autopsy to determine the cause of her sudden death, but family members believe that the tragedy of losing two of her sons – one murdered, and another remanded  to prison for the murder of another Berbice teen,  Haresh Singh- might have contributed to her demise.  They believe that she had grieved to death.

The mutilated bodies of her son, Isaiah, and his cousin Joel were found dumped near a coconut farm at Cotton Tree Backdam on September 6, 2020. Protest had erupted over their deaths and police had moved to arrest the owner of the coconut farm, a rice farmer.  Days later amidst the protest, his grandson, Haresh Singh, 17, was found dead.  As the investigations into the three deaths unfolded, police arrested three other suspects for the Henry Boys murder and they were later remanded in 2021. In

Gladston Henry was remanded for the murder of Haresh Singh, the grandson of a former suspect in the brutal killing of the Henry boys

June, 2021, police arrested Isaiah’s elder brother, Gladston Henry, for the murder of Haresh Singh. He and four other men were subsequently remanded for the crime.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

More invigorating races planned for 2023 at Bush Lot Turf Club

More invigorating races planned for 2023 at Bush Lot Turf Club

Oct 20, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dubbed a productive year for horse racing in Guyana, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr said the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is already looking ahead to the start...
Read More
Petra Organisation/MVP Sports Futsal tournament starts tonight

Petra Organisation/MVP Sports Futsal tournament...

Oct 20, 2022

Guyana men’s team now in FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup qualification round

Guyana men’s team now in FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup...

Oct 20, 2022

CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship… Guyana secures Girls U-13 Team title

CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship… Guyana...

Oct 20, 2022

Badminton Association to stage National Junior Tournament

Badminton Association to stage National Junior...

Oct 20, 2022

Former Guyanese Pan Am Karate Champ visits grading examinations

Former Guyanese Pan Am Karate Champ visits...

Oct 20, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • An ethical breach

    Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Caribbean Court of Justice took umbrage at the leak of the decision it rendered in the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]