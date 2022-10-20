More invigorating races planned for 2023 at Bush Lot Turf Club

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Dubbed a productive year for horse racing in Guyana, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr said the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is already looking ahead to the start of their 2023 season of activities.

The Bush Lot Turf Club played host to the return of horse racing in Guyana for the first time since the advent of the global COVID-19 Pandemic and Mohamed described the three events this year as “amazing and successful.”

“I honestly only see the sport growing. It was good to see all the horses and stables that were on show and I must say thanks to everyone that contributed,” the usually upbeat Mohamed told Kaieteur Sports.

This year, horse racing at the Bush Lot Turf Club formed part of the activities for Guyana’s Cricket Carnival – a series of events hosted during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mohamed said the event will go down as one of the biggest locally while touting next year’s programme as topping the 2022 meet.

“We’re already looking at starting our season on January 1, where we’ll have over $12M in cash and prizes up for grabs. In 2023 we’re looking to promote about 12 meets next year and by now and December, we’re hoping to bring in about 30 horses,” Mohamed said.

He said the investment by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee stems from the support given and the heightened interest in horse racing.

“We only see the sport growing, getting better and we’ve had lots of positive feedback, a lot of outside sponsors for horse racing as well. So we’re going to do some upgrades and so on so that we can really push horse racing in Guyana,” the young Mohamed stated.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Bush Lot United Turf Club once again welcomed scores of highly enthused horse racing fans for their one-day meet, sponsored by Banks DIH, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and AJM Enterprises.

Some of Guyana’s finest were on display and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Look to Heaven, from the Jumbo Jet stable took the featured race on the day, while Foreign Link outperformed Red Star in the J and Lower open.

In the L Open, J3 Maidens and K Non Earners, ‘He’s A Prince’ galloped cross the line ahead of ‘Plus Return’, ‘Prince of Peace’ and ‘Judge Not’.

‘Bank Note’ was superb to cash in on the day’s prize ahead of ‘O Suna’, ‘Awesome Banner’ and ‘Perfect Rose.’

‘Unsettled’ won the G & Lower class, beating American Traveller’, ‘Princess Stefani’ and ‘Amicable Kate.’

Mohamed promised racing fans and stable owners, “2023 is going to be a big year for horse racing, starting on January 1.”