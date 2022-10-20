Guyanese company among 7000 exhibitors at Paris Food Expo

Kaieteur News – Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) is among 7000 exhibitors in Paris at the biggest food expo in the world.

Representing Guyana in Paris is the company’s Managing Director, Christophe Sureau. The products that are on exhibition are cassava chips, plantain chips, pineapple chunks and hearts of palm.

The food expo, ‘Salon international de l’Alimentation’ (SIAL Paris) started on October 15, 2022. SIAL Paris is more than just a trade show, it is a unique opportunity for food and beverage industry professionals to reach a wide audience and showcase the latest innovations across different industries.