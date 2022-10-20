Latest update October 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyanese company among 7000 exhibitors at Paris Food Expo

Oct 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) is among 7000 exhibitors in Paris at the biggest food expo in the world.

Representing Guyana in Paris is the company’s Managing Director, Christophe Sureau. The products that are on exhibition are cassava chips, plantain chips, pineapple chunks and hearts of palm.

Scenes from SIAL Paris, 2022

The food expo, ‘Salon international de l’Alimentation’ (SIAL Paris) started on October 15, 2022.  SIAL Paris is more than just a trade show, it is a unique opportunity for food and beverage industry professionals to reach a wide audience and showcase the latest innovations across different industries.

