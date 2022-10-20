Guinness Greatest of the Streets returns to the East Coast October 28

Kaieteur News – Following an absence of two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ East Coast Edition, is penciled to commence on October 28th, with the pivotal qualifying round penciled for Sunday at the Haslington Tarmac.

This was confirmed by the Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste, who stated, “We have already played in Linden and Berbice so we are now returning to the East Coast. Because of the Covid-19 situation, there was uncertainty and the usual schedule and routine was not adhered to. From next year everything will return to normal.”

Baptiste further stated that additional details on the tournament, inclusive of an official launch will be disclosed shortly.

The tournament is slated to be staged for the duration of three days, and will feature 16 teams competing in an elimination format. The dates are October 28th (Round of 16), 29th (Quarterfinal), and November 5th (semi-final and final).

All matches will be hosted at the Haslington Tarmac. The winners of the first round, which is the round of 16 section, will advance to the quarter final stage. This will be followed by the semi-final round and eventual championship match.

The automatic eight teams are: Defending champion Melanie-B, Lilliendaal Hustlers, Belfield Warriors, Paradise-A, BV-A, Victoria Church Yard, Buxton Diamond, and Uprising. The other eight teams will be confirmed following the conclusion of the qualifying round, which is slated for Sunday at the same venue.

To date, the Linden and Berbice leg have been concluded. Swag Entertainment won the Linden section, while Showtime captured the Berbice title.