Former Guyanese Pan Am Karate Champ visits grading examinations

– Over 40 students promoted
Kaieteur News – Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon – A – Tai, 10th Dan, examined 44 students for kyu grades and 4 students for Dan levels on Sunday last at the YMCA Thomas Lands.
The exams started at 10:00hrs and lasted two and a half hours. Assisted by Shihan Amir Khouri – 7th Dan and following the COVID guidelines, the students performances earned continuous applause from the parents and spectators.
After the grading examinations were finished, Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon – A – Tai also presented Dan certificates to the successful students of the previous examination in April 2022.
A successful day resulted in the following promotions:
Promoted to 3rd Dan – Andy Madray, Sam-Reddy (Albion Berbice)
Promoted to 2nd Dan – Jermey Hargobin (Land of Canaan)
Promoted to 1st Dan – Maheshwar Dyasindoo (Land of Canaan) and Lemuel Scott (YMCA)
10th kyu to 8th kyu – Jahmar Bullen, Natalia Persaud, Tyler Spooner, Aryan Shiwdas, Virendra Krishna, Lucas Spooner, Alisha Moideen, Nia Richards, Monasseh Bacchus, Rachael Seymour, Jason Richards
10th kyu to 7th kyu – Josiah Clinken, Nyalsha Beaton and Danny Parbhu
8th kyu to 7th kyu – Raheem Josiah, Jeevika Tiwari, Tremiyah Lake, Marquis Ferreira, Mikhail Tobin, Shreya Persaud, Erik Lynch, Shivendra Brijbhukan.
7th kyu to 6th kyu – Ashton Chang, Zane Elcock, Christopher Cooblall, Aden Persaud, Daniel Mciver and Sachin Mulchand
7th kyu to 5th kyu – Lukas Singh, Gerrett Lalljee, Tristan Moreno and Isaac Ramsarran
6th kyu to 5th kyu- Shivanna Brijbhukan, Simkhael Levans, Rayden Austin, Algernon Sealy and Evon Rose
5th kyu to 4th kyu- Shivraj Brijbhukan, Clarissa Scott and Charisse Scott
4th kyu to 3rd kyu- Samara Siland
3rd kyu to 2nd kyu- Theron Lake, Zareezyah Levans and Teshana Lake
