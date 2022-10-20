Former Guyanese Pan Am Karate Champ visits grading examinations

– Over 40 students promoted

Kaieteur News – Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon – A – Tai, 10th Dan, examined 44 students for kyu grades and 4 students for Dan levels on Sunday last at the YMCA Thomas Lands.

The exams started at 10:00hrs and lasted two and a half hours. Assisted by Shihan Amir Khouri – 7th Dan and following the COVID guidelines, the students performances earned continuous applause from the parents and spectators.

After the grading examinations were finished, Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon – A – Tai also presented Dan certificates to the successful students of the previous examination in April 2022.

A successful day resulted in the following promotions:

Promoted to 3rd Dan – Andy Madray, Sam-Reddy (Albion Berbice)

Promoted to 2nd Dan – Jermey Hargobin (Land of Canaan)

Promoted to 1st Dan – Maheshwar Dyasindoo (Land of Canaan) and Lemuel Scott (YMCA)

10th kyu to 8th kyu – Jahmar Bullen, Natalia Persaud, Tyler Spooner, Aryan Shiwdas, Virendra Krishna, Lucas Spooner, Alisha Moideen, Nia Richards, Monasseh Bacchus, Rachael Seymour, Jason Richards

10th kyu to 7th kyu – Josiah Clinken, Nyalsha Beaton and Danny Parbhu

8th kyu to 7th kyu – Raheem Josiah, Jeevika Tiwari, Tremiyah Lake, Marquis Ferreira, Mikhail Tobin, Shreya Persaud, Erik Lynch, Shivendra Brijbhukan.

7th kyu to 6th kyu – Ashton Chang, Zane Elcock, Christopher Cooblall, Aden Persaud, Daniel Mciver and Sachin Mulchand

7th kyu to 5th kyu – Lukas Singh, Gerrett Lalljee, Tristan Moreno and Isaac Ramsarran

6th kyu to 5th kyu- Shivanna Brijbhukan, Simkhael Levans, Rayden Austin, Algernon Sealy and Evon Rose

5th kyu to 4th kyu- Shivraj Brijbhukan, Clarissa Scott and Charisse Scott

4th kyu to 3rd kyu- Samara Siland

3rd kyu to 2nd kyu- Theron Lake, Zareezyah Levans and Teshana Lake