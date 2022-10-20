Education Ministry rolls out breakfast programme in Region Three

Kaieteur News – With over 12,000 children already benefiting, the Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched its Breakfast Programme in Region Three.

When the National Breakfast Programme was officially launched in early September, the Ministry had noted that it is set to provide a daily breakfast meal to Grade Six pupils in the coastal areas in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

During Tuesday’s launch which was held at the Windsor Forest Primary School on the West Coast Demerara, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that the programme is part of the Ministry’s plan to ensure every school-aged child receives an education.

In a Ministry release, the Minister said, “We want to see your children doing better. We want to see your children shining. We know that you spend your whole life as parents trying to make sure you can give your children a better place in this world and you have given them less struggles and have given them live a life of no wants and we as a government are here to support that.”

At the official launch it was stated that the Breakfast Programme this year will be rolled out to the tune of $267 million and is for every Grade Six child on the coast.

In his brief remarks, Coordinator of the Breakfast Programme, Mahendra Phagwah told the pupils at school on Tuesday that the programme was created to meet their needs, so they can enjoy a nutritious yet tasty meal. Regional Chairman for Region Three, Inshan Ayube who was presented noted that the Government is cognizant of the struggles some parents face, as such, the implementation of the programme will ease the burden of some parents and provide breakfast for thousands of pupils.

Through this programme, the Ministry shared that employment for fifty-one (51) caterers was created and that three Monitoring and Evaluation Officers from the region were recruited to help monitor the Breakfast programme so that excellence is delivered.

To date, some 12, 357 pupils from 245 primary schools have benefited from the Ministry’s Breakfast Programme, while more than 80,000 children benefit from the National School Feeding Programme.