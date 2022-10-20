Latest update October 20th, 2022 12:59 AM

Eagles hammer Pouderoyen to maintain unbeaten form; Bell West trounce Uitvlugt to register first win

Oct 20, 2022 Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA

Kaieteur News – A helmet trick from Shakeel King was the rock on which Eagles FC of Stewartville built their victory by a huge 7-2 margin over Pouderoyen when the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Leonora Track & Field Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara on Saturday afternoon last.

Eagles FC goal scorers from right, Alfie James, Shakeel King, Jhonatan Jesus, and Zedane Moore.

In the process of recording their fourth win in as many matches, the Eagles FC handed Pouderoyen their first loss of the league, having won their previous three. And it was King who was royal in his performance on the day, banging in four goals.

He was ably supported with a goal apiece from teammates, Alfie James, Zedane Moore, and Jhonatan Jesus. Pouderoyen got their goals from Teon Kennedy and David Williams.

In the other clash, Bell West notched their first win of the league by recording a solid 6-1 win over Uitvlugt Warriors which suffered their third loss in as many matches. More matches are scheduled for this weekend.

Latest Points Standings

Team                          Played             Won    Lost     Draw Points

Eagles                         4                      4          0          0          12

Pouderoyen                 4                      3          1          1          7

Bell West                    4                      1          2          1          4

Slingerz                       2                      1          1          0          3

Den Amstel                 3                      0          1          2          2

Uitvlugt Warriors        3                      0          3          0          0

