Despite not winning title E’bo fans proud of fight

Kaieteur News – Essequibo lost to powerhouse and pre-tournament favourites Berbice under lights at Providence in the GCB’ 50 Inter-County final but the many fans who turned up at Bourda and Providence and those back home in Guyana’s largest County must have been proud of the fight they showed throughout the tournament.

The thrilling come-from-behind victory over Demerara (a feat they had failed to achieve for just over decades) which put them in the final and the 40-run last wicket stand in addition to Skipper’s Keemo Paul’s second consecutive four-wicket haul, ensured that Berbice who lost five wickets chase 100 runs, had to fight for their title.

Essequibo Coach Nankishore Andrews noted that the unity and passion his played and the fight they showed was mainly due to interest and preparation show by the new Administration and especially President Deleep Singh who was present at every match.

“Simply put it. We are well prepared for this tournament we had four practice games home before coming to Georgetown while most of our guys have there before.

Essequibo previous title was under the leadership of Courtney Gonsalves back in 1980 it was also the last time they time beat Demerara

Four-wicket hauls by Ronsford Beaton and Paul bowled Essequibo to rare inter county win.

“Everyone was elated …it was a joyful moment and the Confidence is high in the camp” Coach Andrews said yesterday just before the start of the final.

“I think our batting in the middle need to do better. I am working on that.

Today we saw that again but we never give-up. The last wicket partnership Antony Adams and Garfield Phillips and later Keemo’ wickets, proved that” Said the Coach.

“We need more cricket at club level and more coaches.

The geography is huge and has in past affected the playing of two days cricket but all of the eight area committees need to lend support to help finds was to counter I don’t believe it’s as big a challenge as it’s made out to be” Coach Andrews continued.

He thanked the fans who from as far as the Essequibo Coast to the support his team.