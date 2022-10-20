De West Indies cause hearts fuh palpitate

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – West Indies give dem boys de jitters. Dem play Zimbabwe yesterday and from de way dem bat it looks as if dem would have to pack dem bags fuh return home when dem return to de hotel.

But dem fight back and came out de winner. But thinks could have been different had de odder side batted better and were it nat fuh de West Indies bowlers who kept things tight and got wickets regularly.

Is now on to de next match against Ireland. Dat gan be a difficult match fuh de West Indies. De middle order gat a hole and de Irish men gan hope to exploiut dat. But de West Indies bowlers doing well so once de batsman come to de party it should be victory and a place in the Finals.

Is really a shame and a disgrace dat de West Indies, who win de tournament twice and was de most successful team in de tournament, gat to qualify fuh de Finals. Dat should be a wake-up call to we cricketing boards.

But dem like to pass blame pun de players without recognizing dat dere is no proper development plan fuh cricket at de territorial level. Even de Guyana Cricket Board complaining dat de quality of de Inter- County tournament was not of de best. Well if dem keep investing in de senior players and nah giving de youngsters a break dat gan happen.

De West Indies should play APNU+AFC. Dem gan be assured of victory because APNU+AFC nah winning nutting in recent times

Talk half. Leff half!