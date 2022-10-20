CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship… Guyana secures Girls U-13 Team title

– Billingy, Moore take silver in Singles

Kaieteur News – Guyana had mixed results on the final day of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation’s (CRTTF) Mini and pre-Cadet Championships, which concluded yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

In the team category, the older girls’ Team 1 accumulated enough wins to finish ahead of Jamaica and Guyana Team 2 and Trinidad and Tobago, who both tied for third.

For the boys’ under-13 division, St. Lucia carted off with the Team title ahead of Guyana Team 1 and Trinidad and Tobago Team 2 and Jamaica, who both ended in third.

The other division with a Team event, the Boys Under-11, was won by Jamaica while T&T was second and Guyana Team 1 and 2, finished third.

Yesterday morning, Guyana commenced the day with a victory in the Boys U13 Doubles semifinal. After that, the local team, which featured Malachi Moore and Ebo McNeil, got past Jamaica’s Logan Royes and Gmarco Smith, 3 – 0, to secure the Doubles title.

In the Girls U-13 Doubles, Guyana Team 1, which comprised of Jasmine Billingy and Samara Sukhai, carted off with gold ahead of Jamaica’s Kayan Denton and Keeara Whyte after a 3 – 1 triumph.

The finals of the Singles Divisions were next up on the cards. In the Boys Under-11 Division, St. Lucia’s Francis Leshon defeated Ajani Spencer of Jamaica, 3 – 0, to win the title.

In the Girls Under-11 category, Sukhai defeated fellow Guyanese Shackecy Damon, 3 – 0, to claim top honours.

For Billingy, it was a tough loss for her in the finals after producing such great performances for the entire tournament. St. Lucia’s Shatal Charles prevailed, 1 – 3, over Billingy with a much focused performance.

In the final match of the tournament, Guyana’s Malachi Moore lost, 1 – 3, to St. Lucia’s Manie Eleuthere with a spirited effort.

The tournament which commenced on Friday, October 14, featured teams from here, Jamaica, Barbados, T&T, Grenada, St. Lucia and Barbados.