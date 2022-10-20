CRTTF Mini and Pre-Cadet Championship… Guyana secures Girls U-13 Team title

Latest update October 20th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2022 Sports
– Billingy, Moore take silver in Singles
Kaieteur News – Guyana had mixed results on the final day of the Caribbean Region Table Tennis Federation’s (CRTTF) Mini and pre-Cadet Championships, which concluded yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall on Homestretch Avenue.
In the team category, the older girls’ Team 1 accumulated enough wins to finish ahead of Jamaica and Guyana Team 2 and Trinidad and Tobago, who both tied for third.
For the boys’ under-13 division, St. Lucia carted off with the Team title ahead of Guyana Team 1 and Trinidad and Tobago Team 2 and Jamaica, who both ended in third.
The other division with a Team event, the Boys Under-11, was won by Jamaica while T&T was second and Guyana Team 1 and 2, finished third.
Yesterday morning, Guyana commenced the day with a victory in the Boys U13 Doubles semifinal. After that, the local team, which featured Malachi Moore and Ebo McNeil, got past Jamaica’s Logan Royes and Gmarco Smith, 3 – 0, to secure the Doubles title.
In the Girls U-13 Doubles, Guyana Team 1, which comprised of Jasmine Billingy and Samara Sukhai, carted off with gold ahead of Jamaica’s Kayan Denton and Keeara Whyte after a 3 – 1 triumph.
The finals of the Singles Divisions were next up on the cards. In the Boys Under-11 Division, St. Lucia’s Francis Leshon defeated Ajani Spencer of Jamaica, 3 – 0, to win the title.
In the Girls Under-11 category, Sukhai defeated fellow Guyanese Shackecy Damon, 3 – 0, to claim top honours.
For Billingy, it was a tough loss for her in the finals after producing such great performances for the entire tournament. St. Lucia’s Shatal Charles prevailed, 1 – 3, over Billingy with a much focused performance.
In the final match of the tournament, Guyana’s Malachi Moore lost, 1 – 3, to St. Lucia’s Manie Eleuthere with a spirited effort.
The tournament which commenced on Friday, October 14, featured teams from here, Jamaica, Barbados, T&T, Grenada, St. Lucia and Barbados.
Oct 20, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Dubbed a productive year for horse racing in Guyana, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr said the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is already looking ahead to the start...
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Oct 20, 2022
Kaieteur News – Please see my column of Tuesday, January 11, 2021 “Aubrey Norton gets a taste of his own medicine.”... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Caribbean Court of Justice took umbrage at the leak of the decision it rendered in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At the height of Donald Trump’s Presidency of the United States (U.S.) when,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]