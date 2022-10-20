Badminton Association to stage National Junior Tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Badminton Association will be running off its National Junior Tournament starting on October 20 at 17:00hrs to 20:00hrs and continues on October 21 17:00 to 20:00hrs. The finals are set for October 22 from 10:00 to 19:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

This Tournament will see players facing off in Boys’ Singles, Girls’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles and Girls’ Doubles games in the Under 11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.

Children participating will come from Berbice Multilateral High School, Queen’s College, Marian Academy, St. Rose’s High School, Esa Academy, Georgetown International Academy and The Ministry of Culture Youth & Sports Nursery Badminton Academy.

Players excelling at this tournament will be chosen to represent Guyana at the Inter-Guinea Games to be held on November 25-27, 2022. The Tournament is being sponsored by the National Sports Commission.